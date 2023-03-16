Princess Diana would be 'disappointed' for lack of progress in combatting homelessness: Prince William

London [UK], March 16 (ANI): Prince William feels his late mother, Princess Diana, would be disappointed that greater progress in combating homelessness has not been made.

According to People Magazine, the Prince of Wales was exposed to the suffering of homeless people and street sleepers by Diana, who accompanied him and his brother Prince Harry to shelters, and he has been a long-standing campaigner on the issue.

People Magazine reports that in a new video, Prince William says that Diana, who died at age 36 in 1997, would be frustrated that more progress hasn't been achieved in the area.



"My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did," he said.

"I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it."

According to People Magazine, the video was created by Comic Relief and will be shown in its entirety at a telethon on Friday. In a brief video posted on Wednesday, William is shown visiting Groundswell, a charity supported by Comic Relief, and recording a podcast as part of Groundswell's Listen Up! Programme.

Homelessness has long been a focus of Prince William's public activity, and he has supported two organisations, Centrepoint and The Passage. In reality, he followed in the footsteps of his mother, who accompanied him and Harry, 38, to The Passage as youngsters. (ANI)

