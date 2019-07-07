Princess Diana's sisters attend christening of Prince Harry, Meghan's son

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): The christening of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was attended by Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes on Saturday.

Prince Harry has remained in touch with his aunts and they also attended his wedding, reported People.

In a sweet gesture, Diana's sisters were also included in Archie's official christening portrait, standing between Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and Harry's brother, Prince William.

The intimate gathering was attended by nearly 25 close family members and friends including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Diana's sisters had also attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 along with their brother, Charles, the current Earl of Spencer.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day," Kensington Palace had announced in a statement at that time.

Diana's siblings played prominent roles in the wedding with Lady Jane giving a reading during the service. (ANI)

