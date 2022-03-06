Prithviraj-starrer 'Jana Gana Mana' release date out

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu-starrer 'Jana Gana Mana' have unveiled the film's release date on Sunday.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lead actors shared the poster of the Malayalam film along with the theatrical release date -- April 28, 2022.



The caption read, "In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place - Mahatma Gandhi. #JanaGanaMana In theatres worldwide from 28/04/2022!"



The film is directed by Dijo Jose Antony, written by Sharis Mohammed and presented by Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions. (ANI)

