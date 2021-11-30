Prithviraj Sukumaran to play India's 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai in new web series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to act in a new web series based on the life of India's 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai.

Rajan Pillai was a stakeholder in Britannia Industries. He was charged by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department on 22 counts of fraud and breach of trust. He died in custody in Tihar Jail in 1995.



Apart from playing the lead role of Pillai, Prithviraj will direct the project.

Excited about the show, Prithviraj said, "The existence of light and darkness in human lives has always engaged me as an actor and director and this story has it all: ambition, success, a jet setting lifestyle and then a hubris induced fall that took a man from the zenith of corporate power to the depravity of a prison cell. All this at the age of 47. Even though he passed away in 1995, his story serves as a relevant example on how the effects of success and power blur the line of morality, to this generation. It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick and to relive his intriguing, complex life."

Saregama's Yoodlee Films will produce the web series, which will go on floors in mid-2022. (ANI)

