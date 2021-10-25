Priyadarshan receives Swarna Kamal at 67th National Film Awards

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): It's definitely a golden moment for filmmaker Priyadarshan at the 67th National Film Awards as he was honoured with a Swarna Kamal (Silver Lotus Award) at the ceremony.



For the unversed, Priyadarshan's directorial 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' bagged the Best Feature Film award.

Headlined by Mohanlal, 'Marakar Arbikadalinte Simham' or the 'Lion of Arabian Sea' is a period action drama about a 16th Century Malayali naval chieftain who fought the Portuguese invasion.

67th National Film Awards are special for Priyadarshan for one more reason. His son Siddharth won the National Award for the best special effects for the same film and hence the win became much closer to his heart.



Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani wished the father-son duo on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kalyani posted a video of her father receiving the award and his brother cheering.

"National Awards. Baby Bro... Papa Bear," she captioned the clip.





The ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. (ANI)

