Jonas Brother performing at Madison Square Garden, NYC (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jonas Brother performing at Madison Square Garden, NYC (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas cheer for Jonas brothers during NYC show

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:08 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): As the famous boy band including Nick, Kevin Jonas gave a housefull performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in New York, their wives- Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas showed up to cheer for their husbands.
Currently, the band is in the midst of their 'Happiness Begins tour', which continued with sold-out concerts at the iconic N.Y.C. venue on the weekends, reported People.
To celebrate the special day, the 26-year-old singer Nick shared a video on Instagram with his wife Chopra Jonas. "Where are we?!" PeeCee asks in the clip.
"Second night, MSG, sold out Happiness Begins show was incredible," the singer responds while flaunting his matching jackets.
Meanwhile, Kevin shared a video of himself dancing with his wife Danielle on his Instagram Story. "Danielle Jonas I love u baby!" he captioned the sweet snap. "Thank you MSG NYC you rule!!!"
Nick and Kevin matched in bright-colored suits on Friday night, while Chopra Jonas opted for a flowy blue and black patterned dress and Danielle wore a pink jumpsuit. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:18 IST

Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she gets trolled for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came out in defence of Zareen Khan after she was body-shamed for sharing a picture that showed stretch marks on her stomach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:03 IST

Benji Madden's birthday wish for Cameron Diaz will warm your heart!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): American musician Benji Madden's birthday wish for his wife and actor Cameron Diaz is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:24 IST

Ariana Grande cancels meet and greet due to depression, anxiety

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is currently on her 'Sweetener' tour, but seems like performing night after night is taking a toll on the star.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:04 IST

Meghan Markle's estranged father wants to make up, meet Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle recently insisted that he wants to reconcile with his daughter and her husband Prince Harry and meet the couple's son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:55 IST

Here's what Akshay Kumar's fan did for the star

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar who is known to inspire several people, recently shared a selfie with a fan Parbat from Dwarka who walked over 900 km and reached Mumbai in 18 days to meet the star on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:39 IST

Let me shine damn: Ariana Grande claps back at fan

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande clapped back at her haters who claimed that she autotunes her songs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:26 IST

Stephen Baldwin reveals why Hailey, Justin Bieber want a...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are planning a traditional and religious second wedding, according to the model's father.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:10 IST

'Joker' receives eight-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:54 IST

Varun Dhawan urges fans to go plastic-free

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Varun Dhawan who is in Bangkok these days shooting for his upcoming remake of 'Coolie No 1' urged "peers" to go plastic-free after he received an amazing gift from his co-star Jackky Bhagnani.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:04 IST

Ashley Graham flaunts growing baby bump during vacation with husband

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American model and television Ashley Graham showed off her baby bump during her Labor Day vacation with husband Justin Ervin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:01 IST

Jennifer Lopez went to this person for marriage advice!

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): As singer-actor Jennifer Lopez prepares to tie the knot with Alex Rodriguez, she sought marriage advice from none other than Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:25 IST

Camila Cabello teases new music will be inspired by love

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is taking some inspiration from her current relationship status!

Read More
iocl