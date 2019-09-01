Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas cheer for Jonas brothers during NYC show

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): As the famous boy band including Nick, Kevin Jonas gave a housefull performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in New York, their wives- Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas showed up to cheer for their husbands.

Currently, the band is in the midst of their 'Happiness Begins tour', which continued with sold-out concerts at the iconic N.Y.C. venue on the weekends, reported People.

To celebrate the special day, the 26-year-old singer Nick shared a video on Instagram with his wife Chopra Jonas. "Where are we?!" PeeCee asks in the clip.

"Second night, MSG, sold out Happiness Begins show was incredible," the singer responds while flaunting his matching jackets.

Meanwhile, Kevin shared a video of himself dancing with his wife Danielle on his Instagram Story. "Danielle Jonas I love u baby!" he captioned the sweet snap. "Thank you MSG NYC you rule!!!"

Nick and Kevin matched in bright-colored suits on Friday night, while Chopra Jonas opted for a flowy blue and black patterned dress and Danielle wore a pink jumpsuit. (ANI)

