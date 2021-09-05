Priyanka Chopra enjoys golfing with Nick Jonas and friends

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra spent some time playing golf with her husband and singer Nick Jonas along with their friends, as seen from her latest "photo dump" on social media.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and uploaded pictures of the fun moments she spent with friends and family.

In the first photo, the 'Mary Kom' star can be seen playing at a wide, grassy golf lawn, dressed in golf attire. The second picture captures her posing with Nick, his brother Kevin Jonas and friends John Lloyd Taylor and Chris Hart.

Along with the images, Priyanka penned a heartfelt caption, "Photo dump *. The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people..so grateful for everyday @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas. Ps: pic 4 - when your gorgeous friend @jazmasri handpaints your jacket cause she is !! @johnlloydtaylor that hole in one!! What??!"







Along with the pictures, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor also posted a video of Nick performing at the 'Remember This Tour' concert in Idaho a few days ago.



Priyanka was earlier in London for the shoot of her upcoming series 'Citadel'.

Priyanka will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director. (ANI)

