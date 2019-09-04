Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao to star in 'The White Tiger' adaptation for Netflix

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star as the lead in the adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel 'The White Tiger,' for Netflix alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon starrer 'Fahrenheit 451,' will be directing the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from PeeCee and Rajkummar Rao, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film which will go on floors from October in India.

The film, based on the book written by Aravind Adiga, will revolve around the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Mukul Deora will be the producer of the film while Priyanka will be the executive producer.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Robert Rodriguez feature 'We Can Be Heroes.' She is also set to produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India that will co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal Studios. (ANI)

