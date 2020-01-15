Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star alongside Richard Madden for the 'Citadel' Amazon series

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): In a recent series of tweets, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made the announcement that she would be starring alongside Richard Madden in 'Citadel,' a Russo brothers drama series that'll be launched on Amazon.

Tweeting a screenshot of an article from the Variety website, Chopra wrote: "Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL... A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms"



Furthermore, she also posted two online article links about this latest development, one from Deadline, and another from The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Variety, the producers have till now remained secretive about 'Citadel's' plot. The show would also be released in various local languages.

As announced at the recent Television Critics Association's winter press tour, a separate version for Mexico is also in the works along with local productions in Italy and India, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg would be the executive producers and writers of this series. Apart from the aforementioned, Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo would also be among the executive producers.

The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and produced with Amazon Studios. (ANI)