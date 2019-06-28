Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all lovey-dovey in the 'city of love'

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:00 IST

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in France where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will be saying their second round of 'I do.'
Even after almost eight months of their wedding, the Jonas couple seems head over heels with each other.
In an adorable picture shared on Instagram on Friday, PC gave a glimpse into how the two are spending some quality time.
In the photo, Priyanka dons a metallic golden ensemble with a messy hairdo. On the other hand, Nick looked sleek sporting a striped grey shirt and pants. He paired his attire with white shoes.

A few days ago, Nick shared another monochrome picture with his wife in which they were seen enjoying a boat ride in the 'city of love'.
Ahead of tying the knot again soon, Joe and Sophie were also seen spending time shopping and hanging out with friends.
During their trip to Paris, the couple was also seen together outside the Hotel Costes after enjoying dinner with friends.
The 'GoT' star and singer had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.
A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple planned to have a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but "had to get married in the States to make it legal."
Though the couple is yet to disclose exactly when they'll be getting hitched for a second time, Jonas has dropped several hints.
In contrast to their first marriage ceremony, which Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, the 23-year-old actor told Harper's Bazaar, UK, as cited by People, that they plan on making this celebration "as low-key as possible".
"It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever," she added during an interview for Net-A-Porter's PORTER Edit, as reported by People. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:37 IST

