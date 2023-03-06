Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Paris [France], March 6 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to make heads turn with their public appearances.

The couple recently left everyone in awe with their glamorous presence at Paris Fashion Week.

Priyanka arrived at the fashion show in the hottest Valentino pink in a plunging neck ensemble. Nick opted for a slate grey suit over a black top and boots. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Priyanka for the occasion. Priyanka accentuated her look with Valentino logo printed killer heeled boots, a handbag from the luxury label, dainty gold hoop earrings, statement ring and shiny makeup.

The couple also treated fans to their pictures from the event.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpcfZnFocbS/?hl=en



Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino. Congratulations @pppiccioli...the new collection is so special! #ValentinoBlackTie."

Nick reacted to the post by dropping a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Actress Diana Penty dropped a 'bomb' emoji in the comment section.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in an action-packed avatar in the Russo Brothers' series 'Citadel', which also stars Richard Madden. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

She also has romantic comedy 'Love Again' in her kitty. It is about a role played by Priyanka who gives love another chance after the loss of her partner. Priyanka's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a special cameo in the movie.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship in the mould of cult hits 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. (ANI)

