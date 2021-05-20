Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise their fundraising target to USD 3 million

Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): Recently after achieving the target of collecting USD 1 million for India's COVID-19 relief fund, global star Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas announced that they have now raised their fundraising target to USD 3 million in order to help more people tackle the health crisis.

It was just recently when the star couple announced a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia and raised a whopping USD 1 million.

In a special post on social media, the duo urged the global community to help India by making donations, funds of which would go towards the healthcare, physical infrastructure including COVID-19 care centres, isolation centres and oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, vaccine support and mobilization.

Meanwhile, making the big announcement, Priyanka and Nick have now raised the fundraising target to USD 3 million for more and more people to come forward and make their contributions, according to an official release.

Thanking everyone for their contributions and urging them to donate more, Priyanka wrote in a social media post, "We can all continue to help so let's not stop here. We're raising the fundraising target to USD 3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too. Thank you all for your support and thank you @give_india for the incredible work you are doing on ground."



For the unversed, in 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis, Priyanka and Nick had contributed to multiple charities including Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.

Apart from this, Chopra Jonas had also pledged USD 100,000 to four women for their selfless work and later partnered with a leading footwear brand to donate more than 50,000 pairs of shoes to school-going children in Belize.

Currently, the former Miss World is actively interacting with the users online to assure them getting aid as soon as possible. Earlier, the global star also urged the US government to share COVID-19 vaccines with India urgently.

The present situation of India battling the pandemic is a major concern as help is being extended from the entire world.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to contribute in order to help people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. (ANI)

