Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra pens a heartfelt message on World Refugee Day

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 14:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra who is the UNICEF goodwill ambassador shared a heartfelt message on World Refugee Day which is celebrated on June 20.
The 'Barfi' actor took to her Twitter account to share a lengthy message along with a video.
The video features Priyanka teaching and playing with children.
"On World Refugee Day I am sending all my love to refugee children everywhere," she said in the video.
She continued, "I wish your life full of learning and achieving all your dreams."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The truth is quite simple... the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future.. these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in thier various regions. When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes... but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help. Join me and @unicef by clicking the link in my bio to help keep refugee children safe. http://uni.cf/_uprooted #AChildIsAChild #WorldRefugeeDay

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:41pm PDT


Stating that the future of the world lies in the hands of the children, the actor tweeted, "The truth is quite simple...the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today."
The actor wrote, "But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for their future. These children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in their various regions. When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, natural disasters they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most."
"The numbers are staggering, yes... but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help. Join me and @unicef by clicking the link in my bio to help keep refugee children safe," she wrote urging people to stand up for the cause.
A few weeks ago Priyanka toured Ethiopia after her debut at 72nd Cannes Film Festival where she met the President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde.
Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' which also marks her Bollywood comeback. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year.
She last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13 and on Netflix on February 28. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:14 IST

'Riverdale' to honour Luke Perry

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Iconic actor Luke Perry, known for 'Beverly Hills 90210' will receive a final farewell from his famous show, 'Riverdale.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:58 IST

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher respond to split report in a funny way

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis responded in the most humorous way to a story published in a tabloid, claiming that the couple has broken up.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:03 IST

Royal couples part ways from their shared charity

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Royal couples Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate Middleton have parted ways from The Royal Foundation, which was their joint charity, on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:20 IST

Feature film planned on topless activist group - Femen

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Director-producer Darya Zhuk's next project is on the feminist protest group, Femen, famous for their topless protests.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:17 IST

Jennifer Lawrence found her soul mate in fiance Cooke Maroney: Source

Washington [USA], June 20 (ANI): Cooke Maroney is the ideal mate for Jennifer Lawrence, a source said about the couple who got engaged in February.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:36 IST

'Annabelle Comes Home' cast reveal about horror movies that...

Washington D.C, [USA], June 20 (ANI): While the star cast of the upcoming horror film 'Annabelle Comes Home' gears up to haunt the moviegoers this summer, they recently revealed about the films that sent chills down their spine.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:17 IST

Hrithik Roshan's family torturing Sunaina, alleges Kangana's sister

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): After making some shocking allegations against Hrithik Roshan's family on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Thursday alleged the family was torturing Sunaina (Hrithik's sister). She also claimed that Sunaina's number was not reachable and that sh

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:03 IST

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' synonymous with me and my career: Akshay

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Known for its sensuous dance moves and romantic lyrics, the 90s hit number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra' is surely a delight to watch even today. Making a revelation about the song, Akshay Kumar, who featured in the track alongside Raveena Tandon, said that the

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:42 IST

Singer Freddie Mercury's previously unreleased music video out!

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): And the show must go on. A previously unreleased version of late and legendary singer Freddie Mercury's song titled 'Time' has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 17:22 IST

WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman sends legal notice...

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman has sent a notice to Ranveer Singh for apparently using his catchphrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat', in a twisted manner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:01 IST

Angelina Jolie speaks about pain of refugees

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Today on World Refugee Day, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has shared her thoughts on ways to help refugees around the world and improve their lives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 15:58 IST

'Arjun Patiala' trailer out now, seems like a laugh riot

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): The trailer of upcoming comic drama 'Arjun Patiala' is out now and is sure to leave viewers in splits.

Read More
iocl