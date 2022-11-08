Priyanka Chopra praises CM Yogi Adityanath's UP government for improving women's condition in state

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Global star and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has praised CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its responsible attitude towards women and improvement in their condition in the state.

Priyanka, who reached the state capital Lucknow for a UNICEF programme, when asked about the positive changes in Uttar Pradesh, said that "during the last two days of the visit, I saw a big change here. In fact, Uttar Pradesh needed this change."

She added, "Today maximum number of girls are going to school in the state. A lot of work is being done for the nutrition of children. The first nutrition app in the country has been started here. Through the app, not only Anganwadi workers but also doctors can track malnourished children but can visit their homes and talk to their families and help them. The state has benefited a lot from digitisation."

Priyanka also mentioned the positive change in violence against women in the state. She said that "I got an opportunity to visit the One Stop Center (Asha Jyoti Centre) here. Here I met and talked to many women victims of violence."

The actor further praised the schemes being run for the education of children as well as the schemes for the children who were orphaned during Covid. Along with this, Priyanka also appealed to take the schemes to the needy people and make them aware of them.



Significantly, since 2017, the Uttar Pradesh state government has taken many big steps to provide security as well as financial stability to women. So far more than 13.67 lakh girls have benefitted from Kanya Sumangala Yojana. 31.50 lakh women are getting the benefit of destitute women pensions. 12,340 women of Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (Covid) and 10,264 women of Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (General) have benefitted.

More than 2 lakh women are getting benefits from PM Svanidhi Yojana. Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, 66 lakh rural women have been linked to 6.34 lakh self-help groups, 31,601 village organizations and 1,735 cluster-level unions. 52,55,129 mothers have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. 58,000 BC Sakhi have been selected and 48 thousand Sakhi are active.

Under the Mukhyamantri mass marriage scheme, the government has so far turned the hands of 1,91,686 daughters yellow. More than one crore of women have been linked to self-employment. 150 new Anganwadi centres have been set up. To create a safe environment for women, the government has established three women PAC battalions for the first time in the state.

Women's Help Desks have been set up in all 1535 police stations. A total of 6211 defendants have been punished during the three phases of Mission Shakti Abhiyan, in which 36 received death sentences and 1296 received life imprisonment.

Since the Yogi government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, there has been an unprecedented improvement in the condition of women in the state. Not only have the schemes been made keeping women at the centre, but their benefits have been extended to women of all sections of the society without any discrimination. (ANI)

