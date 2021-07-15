Priyanka Chopra shares bloody-faced selfie from 'Citadel' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Thursday, surprised everyone with her bloody-faced selfie.

For the unversed, Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming spy series 'Citadel' in London. And for one of the scenes, she had to apply fake blood on her face.





Sharing the image on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Ha! You should see the other guy!"

Along with it, Priyanka added hashtags such as 'set life', 'actor's life', 'wake up and make up' and 'Citadel'.

The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it. Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'.

A few months ago, she even had launched her memoir -- 'Unfinished'. (ANI)

