Priyanka Chopra shares 'husband appreciation' post for Nick Jonas

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared a 'husband appreciation post' by penning a heartfelt note for her hubby Nick Jonas after they attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram handle and showered love on her husband by praising him for his work ethic and dedication to work despite a cracked rib.

She shared an adorable picture of herself with Nick from the Billboard Music Awards in which the star couple could be seen embracing each other while Nick lovingly planted a kiss on Priyanka's forehead.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

In the comments section, Nick responded to Priyanka's post with the three magic words: "I love you."

The couple looked splendid together and gave major fashion goals on the red carpet. While Priyanka wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana ensemble, Nick looked dapper in designer pieces from Fendi.





In a separate Instagram post, Nick shared the same photo and wrote, "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the Billboard Music Awards with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you Priyanka."

Talking about Billboard Music Awards, he further added, "I have watched this show since I was kid and to be asked to host was an honor... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can't wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond. Love you all. Thank you #bbmas for having me. See you next year."



For the unversed, as per E! News, Nick recently opened up about his bike accident and had said that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises."

The Billboard Music Awards celebrated its 2021 iteration of the beloved show on Sunday, with American singer-songwriter The Weeknd dominating the ceremony with 10 awards.

The event took place in front of a fully vaccinated, fully masked live audience in the plaza outside L.A.'s Microsoft Theatre, with winners emerging from an enclosed backstage area to accept their awards with their backs to the crowd.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline. (ANI)

