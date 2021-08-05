Priyanka Chopra wishes Meghan Markle on 40th birthday, pledges to support her new initiative

Washington [US], August 5 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Thursday, wished Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, a happy 40th birthday by pledging to support her new initiative to help women who've lost their jobs during the pandemic back into the workforce.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a long wish praising Meghan for putting the welfare of others before her own, on her birthday, and lauded her new initiative that encourages female mentorship.

Marking the Duchess' milestone birthday, in the post's caption, Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she's chosen to put the welfare of others first. As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world."

She further wrote about Meghan's new cause, and continued, "In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages. It's time to help women get back into the workforce."

"The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce... Of course I was more than happy to join. Now that's a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend. You can all join in too. If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion," Priyanka concluded the birthday post.





In a video shared on Archewell's website, earlier today, Meghan could be seen video chatting with actor Melissa McCarthy to promote her new initiative.

Meghan divulged that she has asked 40 activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to participate by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to women re-entering the workforce.

Among those who have committed 40 minutes are, singer Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, fashion designer Stella McCartney, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Priyanka is also part of the line-up, as divulged by her in the Instagram post.

Priyanka and Meghan have been friends for years, but in the last few years reports suggested that their relationship became strained after the Duchess of Sussex skipped Priyanka's wedding to Nick Jonas. She had attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, and in the past had publicly stood up for her against the British press' negative coverage of her.

On the work front, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show 'Citdel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4'. (ANI)

