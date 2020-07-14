Priyanka, Nick Jonas wish 'Mama Jonas' on her 54th birthday

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): As musician Nick Jonas's mother Denise Jonas turned 54 on Monday, Nick and his star wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended birthday greetings to 'mama Jonas.'

To mark the special day of Denis Jonas, the celebrity couple took to social media to post a picture each with her and complimented the posts with birthday messages.

While Priyanka chose to pen down an elaborate birthday wish, Nick made it simple and straight as he wrote, "Love you mom. Happy birthday!"

Chopra on the other hand wrote, "Happy Birthday MamaJ ! Thank your for your constant grace and generosity."

"I'm So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much," she added.

Priyanka is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in America. (ANI)

