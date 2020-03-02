Priyanka, Nick's Sunday was all about beach, horses and laughs!

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 2 (ANI): Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed the weekend in a cowboy style! Nick on Monday shared few pictures on social media giving us a glimpse of their horse rides over the weekend on a beachside.



The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the pictures with a minimal caption: 'Sunday.'



In the backdrop of a white sand beach, the duo is gearing up for a horse ride wearing cowboy hats. The couple was holidaying in Carpinteria, California.



The pair was all smiles and in the mood of for some fun as they had a gala time.



Just a day back, on the occasion of the first anniversary of Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' song, Nick took a trip down memory lane and shared unseen pictures with 'The Sky Is Pink' actor.

The video of 'Sucker' and the latest song 'What A Man Gotta Do' by the boy band, oozes of sizzling chemistry between Priyanka and Nick. (ANI)

