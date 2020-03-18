Producers Guild of India comes to rescue of daily wagers of entertainment industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Producers Guild of India (GUILD) on Tuesday announced to establish a relief fund for the daily-wage workers involved in entertainment industry whose livelihoods have been hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

The press release which was tweeted by film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh declared that the PGI "would set up a Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions owing to the COVID-19 epidemic."

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of Producers Guild of India, said that "in light of the complete shutdown of all production-related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry."

"Therefore, the Producers Guild has decided to set up a Relief Fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown."

"We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the Fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time," Kapoor concluded. (ANI)

