Production for 'T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle' suspended amid sexual abuse allegations

Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): American rapper-actor T.I. Harris and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris' reality series titled 'T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle' has been temporarily suspended by VH1.

This move comes after the couple was recently accused of sexually abusing several women by former associate Sabrina Peterson. Filming for the VH1 hit's fourth season began in December, as per Page Six.

An MTV Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline, "We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials."



Explaining the show's suspension, the spokesperson added, "Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information."

The couple is facing a range of sexual abuse accusations, including trafficking, drugging, and coercing women. They have since denied Peterson's claims, releasing their own statement to Complex, as per Page Six.

"Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously," the statement read.

As per People magazine, last week, T.I. and Tiny threatened to sue a woman named Sabrina Peterson after she came forward with several claims, that the two forced women to take drugs and engage in sexual activity with them.

Peterson also alleged in an Instagram video that T.I. (ne Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) "put a gun to my head in front of my children." The couple has since denied these allegations by Peterson. (ANI)

