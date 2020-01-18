Proud father Shah Rukh Khan flaunts son's medals

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan is basking in pride and glory as his son AbRam Khan has won accolades at the sports day event of his school.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture with AbRam where his little one is seen wearing one silver and one bronze medal and holding a certificate in his hands.

Khan revealed through his picture caption that AbRam won the medals at the races that took place during his school event.

"Day at the Races...My little 'Gold Medal' with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today," Khan captioned the picture.

Later, Khan's wife and Producer Gauri Khan also shared a picture of the father-son duo and captioned it with a heart. (ANI)

