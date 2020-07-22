Punjab CM directs Chief Secy to formulate guidelines for film, song shootings

Chandigarh [India], July 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the State Chief Secretary to formulate clear guidelines for shooting of films, songs and other entertainment programmes safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister's directive came after a team of three Punjabi singers and actors made a representation to him through a video conference shortly after the Cabinet meeting.

Punjabi singer Rupinder Singh, who is better known by his stage name 'Gippy Grewal', along with singer Ranjit Bawa and actor Gurpreet Ghuggi appealed to the Chief Minister to define guidelines for the resumption of shooting clearly.

They pointed out that even though the Chief Minister had last month announced the resumption of shooting in the state, the absence of clearly defined guidelines was making it difficult for them to resume work, which was completely suspended during the lockdown period.

Taking note of their concern, the Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to come out with the necessary guidelines at the earliest, for ensuring that the shooting takes place smoothly, with complete COVID-19 safety protocols in place. (ANI)

