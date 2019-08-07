Queen Elizabeth doesn't want Meghan Markle to feel isolated

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II doesn't want Meghan Markle to feel isolated the way late Princess Diana did.

The Queen has made "a particular effort" to make the Duchess of Sussex feel welcomed as a member of the royal family, author Duncan Larcombe claimed, reported Fox News.

The author told Fabulous, as cited by Fox News that the monarch is extending an invite to the 38-year-old former 'Suits' actor on an array of royal engagements.

The move is said to be an effort to ensure that the Duchess doesn't feel like an outsider as her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, felt when she joined the British royal family.

"Meghan seems to have forged a particularly close relationship with the Queen if you compare that to when other people have married into the royal family," said Larcombe, who has spent more than 10 years working as a royal editor in London.

Larcombe added it is an effort that "wasn't afforded to Kate Middleton," when the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in 2011.

Meghan officially became a member of the royal family when she married Prince Harry in May 2018. The couple welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May, this year.

Larcombe specifically pointed out Meghan's joint engagement with Elizabeth to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire last June.

"The queen, last year in the first few months of Meghan's entry into the royal family, made a particular and slightly unusual effort to welcome her in. Unusual in the context of the trip on the royal train to do a royal engagement. I am 99 percent sure she's never afforded that offer to Kate," Larcombe told the outlet.

Larcombe explained this move has likely stemmed from "lessons of the past" when Diana "pretty much felt like an outsider in the royal family."

The claims came after reports insisted that the monarch invited Meghan to celebrate her 38th birthday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland over the weekend. The trip would have been Meghan and Archie's first trip to the Scottish castle and an invite from her grandmother-in-law was said to be a "great honour."

Elizabeth has spent every summer at Balmoral Castle since her childhood and it is said to be her favourite home.

Back in April of this year, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Fox News that the one person Meghan instantly bonded with was the queen herself.

"I think what was most surprising, and refreshingly so, was how warmly included and accepted Meghan was," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Fox News.

According to Nicholl, it was crucial for Harry to get the Queen's approval because he developed a loving bond with his grandmother after he lost his mother in 1997. (ANI)

