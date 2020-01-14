Queen Elizabeth II calls royal family meeting to discuss 'Megxit' details

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II called a royal family meeting to discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to take a step back from their royal duties.

Fox News reported that Harry's father, Prince Charles and his brother, William are also expected to attend the meeting which will take place at the monarch's private Sandringham estate in eastern England.

The submit was followed after days of intense news coverage, where members of the feuding parties of the royal families used the British media to show contradictory photos of who was responsible for the split.

The Royal Brothers even made a joint statement which denied the media reports that William was responsible for the couple's move to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Prince William is expected to travel from London to Sandringham and Prince Harry from Windsor. However, Meghan will join the royal family meeting via phone as she is currently spending time with son Archie in Canada.

Buckingham Palace said there would be a number of possibilities to be explored, but the Queen had decided to resolve the situation within few days, reported Fox News. (ANI)

