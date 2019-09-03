Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne, Image courtesy: Instagram
Queen Elizabeth joins Princess Anne for church in Scotland

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth who has been in Scotland for some time now was recently accompanied to a church near Balmoral by her only daughter, Princess Anne.
Looking splendid in purple the Queen along with Anne's husband, Sir Tim Laurence, headed to Crathie church close to Balmoral Castle in her Bentley on Sunday (local time), reported People.
Last weekend, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the Queen at church during their annual Highlands vacation. The royal couple and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis travelled to Aberdeen airport and back to Norwich on scheduled economy flights.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie may follow suit and head to Scotland soon.
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also made the trip recently.
Next weekend, the Queen is expected at the annual Braemar Gathering, a celebration of traditional Highland games and pastimes like Tossing the Caber and tug-of-war. (ANI)

