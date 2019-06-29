Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth kicks off 'Holyrood Week' in style

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth kicked off her Holyrood Week outing as she landed in Scotland on Friday to mark her stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
On the first day of her outing, the Queen stepped out in style to pay a visit to Greenfaulds High School. She was seen wearing a gorgeous yellow ensemble paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat.
The official Instagram of Royal Family shared pictures of the Queen's visit where she is seen being welcomed by the students and school teachers.
"Thank you to everyone at Greenfaulds High School for the wonderful welcome on Day 1 of HolyroodWeek2019!," read the caption of the image.
It continued, "Her Majesty was at Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld, where students can carry out their education in Gaelic."
"Last year Greenfaulds won the Scottish Education Award for Gaelic Education - a considerable achievement for a school in the central belt of Scotland where Gaelic is not the main language," the post concluded.

During her visit to the school, Queen learned details about its history and later enjoyed a performance by the North Lanarkshire School's Pipe Band. The school students recited poetry and sang songs in honour of the Queen, reported People.

She also witnessed the Scot guards form a Guard of Honour during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh.
The official Instagram handle also shared the pictures from the ceremony and captioned, "Soldiers from F company Scots Guards form a Guard of Honour during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. The ancient ceremony takes place each time the Sovereign visits the city."
"Pipes and Drums were provided by 1st Battalion, Scots Guards and music was by the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
See our story for updates during HolyroodWeek2019!," the caption read.


Today, the Queen will be joined by Prince Charles ahead of the ceremony held to mark the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament. (ANI)

