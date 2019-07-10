Queen Elizabeth will hand over powers to Prince Charles in two years

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth is all set to "give up her powers" to Prince Charles when she turns 95 in two years, a royal expert claimed.

The Queen turned 93 in April but could bring in the 1937 Regency Act in two years to relinquish the "majority of duties" to her son and heir to the throne, reported Fox News.

The Regency Act allows a reigning monarch to give away the powers if they feel they are unable to fully perform their duties.

Even after handing over her powers, Elizabeth will keep her royal title, but Charles will step up to perform the majority of her duties, with her husband Prince Philip, becoming the Guardian of the Queen. In order for it to pass, Prince Philip along with a Houses of Parliament spokesperson and a third senior person will have to provide evidence supporting the Queen's request.

Royal author Phil Dampier said, "There is talk that when she reaches 95 in a couple of years she may slow down and possibly the Regency Act will be brought in. She will still be Queen but Prince Charles will, in fact, take over most of the duties."

"He is starting to do that already, being at the state opening in Parliament and the Commonwealth conference. He is starting to take over a lot of the duties and doing the investitures," Dampier added.

Charles has been filling in for his mother and represented the head of state on foreign trips during her Diamond Jubilee year to Australia and New Zealand.

Queen Elizabeth is the oldest and longest-serving monarch following her Coronation in 1953. (ANI)

