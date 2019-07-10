Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth will hand over powers to Prince Charles in two years

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth is all set to "give up her powers" to Prince Charles when she turns 95 in two years, a royal expert claimed.
The Queen turned 93 in April but could bring in the 1937 Regency Act in two years to relinquish the "majority of duties" to her son and heir to the throne, reported Fox News.
The Regency Act allows a reigning monarch to give away the powers if they feel they are unable to fully perform their duties.
Even after handing over her powers, Elizabeth will keep her royal title, but Charles will step up to perform the majority of her duties, with her husband Prince Philip, becoming the Guardian of the Queen. In order for it to pass, Prince Philip along with a Houses of Parliament spokesperson and a third senior person will have to provide evidence supporting the Queen's request.
Royal author Phil Dampier said, "There is talk that when she reaches 95 in a couple of years she may slow down and possibly the Regency Act will be brought in. She will still be Queen but Prince Charles will, in fact, take over most of the duties."
"He is starting to do that already, being at the state opening in Parliament and the Commonwealth conference. He is starting to take over a lot of the duties and doing the investitures," Dampier added.
Charles has been filling in for his mother and represented the head of state on foreign trips during her Diamond Jubilee year to Australia and New Zealand.
Queen Elizabeth is the oldest and longest-serving monarch following her Coronation in 1953. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Honey Singh booked by Mohali police for vulgarity in 'Makhna'

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): A case has been registered against rapper Honey Singh by Punjab Police for using vulgar lyrics in his song 'Makhna'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Kanye West terms Yeezy the 'Lamborghini of shoes'

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West believes that the Adidas Yeezy label is the "Lamborghini of shoes."

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 01:40 IST

Angelina Jolie turns heads in striped dress at Paris

Paris [France], July 10 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie has once again channelled her inner fashionista while vacationing with veteran actor Jacqueline Bisset in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 00:31 IST

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India on Tuesday boycotted actor Kangana Ranaut and denied giving her media coverage after she indulged in an ugly spat with a journalist at an event here recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:52 IST

Twinkle Khanna loses from 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' Akshay Kumar!

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Mrs funnybones is at it again! Twinkle Khanna, who is known for unfiltered opinions and witty responses, unlike other times, is not roasting someone. Instead, she accepted her defeat gracefully but added her own pinch of humour to it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:35 IST

Samuel L. Jackson pokes fun at Daniel Craig

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): American actor Samuel L. Jackson, who never shies away from speaking his mind, did not hold back his opinion about actor Daniel Craig.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:29 IST

Kendall Jenner kicks off the #bottlecapchallenge in unique way

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Supermodel Kendall Jenner adopted a unique way of performing the #bottlecapchallenge which stunned her fans and family members.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:58 IST

Makeup artist Joyce Bonelli attends Kanye West's Sunday service...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Makeup artist Joyce Bonelli who parted ways with the Kardashian family a year back has reunited with them after she attended Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's most recent Sunday service.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:18 IST

Jordyn Woods wishes Jaden Smith a happy birthday with adorable post!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods wished her 'best friend' Jaden Smith as the actor-rapper turned 21 on Monday, with a heart-warming post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:03 IST

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates daughter Penelope's birthday in a...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Scotland turned seven on Monday and the couple left no stone unturned to organise a big birthday bash to make the occasion more memorable.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 19:44 IST

'Riverdale' cast honours Luke Perry as they kick-start...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Gone but never forgotten! Late actor Luke Perry received a sweet tribute from his co-stars of American drama series 'Riverdale'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 19:06 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur cheers for team India in Manchester

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Aditya Roy Kapur took his love for cricket to the next level when he was seen cheering for team India during the ICC World Cup semi-final match of India against New Zealand on Tuesday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Read More
iocl