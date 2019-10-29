Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker reveals interesting facts about royal christening gown

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 : Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker revealed that the beautiful royal christening gown was designed by using an old-fashioned form of dye which was a tea bag.

"To make sure it looked authentic we dyed it in Yorkshire tea," revealed Angela Kelly, the Queen's long-time dressmaker in her new book.

"We placed each piece of lace in a small bowl, from the Dressers' Kitchen, filled with cool water and a tea bag, and left it for about five minutes, checking regularly until the colour was perfect," she wrote, reported People magazine.

In Hello!'s excerpts of the book, titled 'The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser, and the Wardrobe, Kelly revealed that the 2004 project, which took nine long months to complete, was undertaken by herself and another dressmaker, Barbara Buckfield.

The dressmaker travelled to Italy to find just the right lace, carrying the miniature gown in a large handbag, before bringing it back to the U.K. to hand dye it.

The replica was commissioned by the Queen after the original, made in 1841 was deemed too fragile for use. Worn by 62 royal babies, including the Queen herself, the original was made of Spitalfields silk and Honiton lace and was last worn by Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2004.

Since then Kelly's replica has been donned by all royal christenings, including those of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and most recently for the christening of Archie, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle's son.

