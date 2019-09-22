Jonathan Van Ness
Jonathan Van Ness

'Queer Eye' co-stars send love after Jonathan Van Ness reveals he's HIV-positive

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:43 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): After podcaster Jonathan Van Ness opened up about being diagnosed with HIV when he was 25, his 'Queer Eye' co-stars have sent him love.
Ahead of the release of his memoir 'Over the Top', the now-32-year-old star revealed about being-HIV positive to The New York Times, cited People.
"That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be," he shared in his book, E! News reported.
The 'Gay of Thrones' star described himself as a proud "member of the beautiful HIV-positive community." He also added that he's healthy.
"Having the chance to write my book and share my story with you is the most significant opportunity I've ever had," Van Ness captioned the heartwarming post on Instagram.
"I'm relieved I can speak fully about the things that shape my experience in life. The book speaks to some extremely difficult times but it's also filled with my humor, joy, and voice & I can't wait to share it with you fully," he wrote further.
"Love you proud of you," Antoni Porowski responded to Van Ness's post. "Love you baby boy. So proud of you," Bobby Berk added.
"LOVE YOU, JACKI," Tan France wrote. "This was so incredible to wake up to and read," model Hunter McGrady commented. "Thank you for sharing your story. You are making so many feel less alone."
Moreover, Sophia Bush shared, "Just adore you. Fully and completely. We're all lucky to have you."
It looks like the star is looking on the bright side of things and is overwhelmed by the amount of love he's received.
"Thanks so much for your support so far, it means the world," he wrote. (ANI)

