Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' wins Best Screenplay at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Edging out all the other competitors from the category of Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture, Quentin Tarantino">Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' bagged the award at Golden Globes on Sunday.

The film faced tough competition from much-acclaimed movies like 'Marriage Story', 'Parasite', 'The Two Popes' and 'The Irishman'.

In his acceptance speech, Tarantino dedicated his win to "the dean of screenwriters" Robert Bolt, while also congratulating himself for solely writing the script of the movie. "I did it," cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Tarantino also extended his wishes to the entire cast of the film. (ANI)

