'Questao De Confusao', first Konkani movie selected under special film category at IFFI

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:50 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, which is set to screen over 200 best films from about 76 nations, has selected the first Konkani film 'Questao De Confusao' under the special film category.
Film producer Suchita Narvekar exuded happiness over the selection saying, "We are elated to be a part of this section."
Moreover, the Golden Jubilee Edition from November 20 to 28 will also witness the screening around 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section.
Special arrangements are being done to welcome the mega footfall of more than 10,000 people and film lovers.
The festival will also celebrate the role played by late Manohar Parrikar through a short film, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced last week.
To further take the festival to remote areas of the state, the CM announced that remote screenings will take place in 5 talukas of the Goa.
Meanwhile, the festival director Chaitanya Prasad said, "IFFI 2019 has a homogeneous balance of all shades of cinema ranging from the classics to modern films. This enables everyone to experience the festival in all its glory."
While filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the opening ceremony, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Icon of the Year award at the event. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:37 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:06 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:22 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:00 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:48 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:15 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:45 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:42 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:39 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:44 IST

