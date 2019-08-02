R. Kelly
R. Kelly

R. Kelly spotted in shackles ahead of Brooklyn court appearance

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly, who is accused of sexually abusing underage and minor girls, landed in New Jersey ahead of his appearance in Brooklyn court on Friday.
The crooner was seen under the custody of US Marshals, in the footage of him arriving at Teterboro Airport, captured by the NBC News chopper, according to Page Six.
The video shows Kelly shackled in tan prison attire and orange shoes. The 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer was escorted by cops into a pickup truck waiting to bring him to Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.
Defense lawyer Douglas Anton told The Post he did hear about his client shifting schedule by marshals via "private plane" to the Big Apple, and would first be processed at MCC before being transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
The 52-year-old singer was arrested on federal charges including child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice, per two indictments out of Chicago and New York City.
The indictments were confirmed by court documents and the singer's lawyer, who issued a statement via Twitter on July 12, writing, they "look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out."
The artist is also facing a separate five-count indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. It includes charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which "prohibits transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution," the New York Times previously reported, cited People. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Kylie Jenner has found a new, loyal friend in Sofia Richie!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who recently parted ways from her long-time best friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods, has found a new friend in model Sofia Richie.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas in talks to feature in 'Deep Water'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actors Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are in talks to star in an adaptation of novelist Patricia Highsmith's book 'Deep Water'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:03 IST

Dwayne Johnson 'excited' about daughter attending college, says...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson's oldest daughter is off to college and the actor couldn't be more proud.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:31 IST

Idris Elba recalls when he felt 'super famous'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba recently revealed that he felt "super famous" when he met Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga, and frankly, it's hard to argue with that.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:37 IST

Halsey gives new hair goals with rainbow highlights

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Halsey who is known for being true-blue supporter of the LGBTQ community is now giving fans new hair goals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:33 IST

Rishi Kapoor's homecoming countdown begins as more B-town folks...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for nearly 10 months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, has constantly found support in family and friends. The veteran actor has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities and joining the bandwagon are Ritei

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:52 IST

Jason Clarke to play Jerry West in HBO's drama 'Showtime'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Jason Clarke will be seen portraying NBA legend Jerry West in the forthcoming HBO series 'Showtime,' which is based on the members of American professional basketball team Los Angeles Lakers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:49 IST

Awkwafina likes using this celebrity's name instead of her own!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): American actor-rapper Awkwafina recently revealed that she sometimes goes by actor Michelle Pfeiffer's name because, why not!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:40 IST

Jared Leto may join 'The Little Things' star cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): 'Suicide Squad' fame actor Jared Leto may board crime thriller 'The Little Things,' along with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:24 IST

This TV series is Meghan Markle's guilty pleasure

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): An interview from three years ago has surfaced recently, wherein Meghan Markle opened up about the television series she loves to binge-watch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:18 IST

Taryn Manning reveals she went 'fully method' to play...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actor Taryn Manning says she went "fully method" to play the character of inmate Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett in the popular Netflix series 'Orange Is The New Black', which took a toll on her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:47 IST

Cheat meal is like church for The Rock

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): No matter how flawless, fit and larger than life they seem, celebrities love binging on their favourite food, and that's what makes them relatable.

Read More
iocl