R. Kelly spotted in shackles ahead of Brooklyn court appearance

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly, who is accused of sexually abusing underage and minor girls, landed in New Jersey ahead of his appearance in Brooklyn court on Friday.

The crooner was seen under the custody of US Marshals, in the footage of him arriving at Teterboro Airport, captured by the NBC News chopper, according to Page Six.

The video shows Kelly shackled in tan prison attire and orange shoes. The 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer was escorted by cops into a pickup truck waiting to bring him to Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Defense lawyer Douglas Anton told The Post he did hear about his client shifting schedule by marshals via "private plane" to the Big Apple, and would first be processed at MCC before being transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The 52-year-old singer was arrested on federal charges including child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice, per two indictments out of Chicago and New York City.

The indictments were confirmed by court documents and the singer's lawyer, who issued a statement via Twitter on July 12, writing, they "look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out."

The artist is also facing a separate five-count indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. It includes charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which "prohibits transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution," the New York Times previously reported, cited People. (ANI)

