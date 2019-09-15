Actress Rachel Bloom
Actress Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom announces pregnancy after winning Emmy

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:40 IST

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress has more than one reason to smile!
The actress who won her first Emmy for best original music and lyrics on Saturday night announced the much exciting and special news that she is expecting her first child, reported E! News.
The 32-year-old actress joked that everyone kept asking what she planned to do next. Well, now they got their answer as she revealed the major news about her pregnancy.
"I'm three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty f--king cool," she said during the backstage press room.
She also made the announcement on social media, writing, "WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I'm pregnant."
She won the award along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song 'Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.'
"This is my first Emmy and I'm so happy! It's really cool," she said backstage. "I'm so happy to be winning with my brothers, it feels better than if I were winning alone." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:36 IST

John Legend slams Felicity Huffman's 14-Day Sentence: 'No one in...

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Legend has criticised actress Felicity Huffman's 14-day sentence for her involvement in a college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:41 IST

Meghan Markle wishes husband Prince Harry in the most adorable way

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who turned 35 today, has received a sweet birthday message from his wife Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:35 IST

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are 'enjoying getting to know each other'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): It looks like that there is a romance brewing between singer Demi Lovato and 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson!

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:47 IST

Jameela Jamil attends event next day after surgery

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actress Jameela Jamil, who underwent extensive oral surgery on Thursday, showed up at an event the very next day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:33 IST

Amul India celebrates Doordarshan's 60 glorious years

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): The very mention of Doordarshan rekindles a slew of memories. From shows like 'Malgudi Days' to 'Chitrahar' to news, Doordarshan catered to a wide variety of its audience since the inception.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:23 IST

Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav in the sweetest way possible

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): What could be more important for kids than parents who are always there for them? The 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar is one such parent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:43 IST

'Chhichhore' unstoppable at box office, crosses Rs. 75 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is doing wonders at the ticket windows and has crossed the Rs. 75 crore mark in its second weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Jacob Pechecnik speaks out after ex-wife Zooey Deschanel moves on

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Zooey Deschanel's estranged husband Jacob Pechecnik has broken his silence about the current state of his relationship with his ex.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Kim Kardashian reveals how she 'got in trouble' with husband Kanye West

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Kim Kardashian has opened up about how she got in trouble with husband Kanye West for letting six-year-old daughter North West wear beauty cosmetics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:33 IST

Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend join Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actors Jason Mantzoukas and Rupert Friend will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action-thriller 'Infinite'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:08 IST

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie have no bad blood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton recently talked about his cordial relationship with his ex-wife, who he had separated from sixteen years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:24 IST

Hailey Baldwin reveals her secret to relationship with Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Life of celebrities is no different from others when it comes to marriage and Hailey Baldwin is proving the same.

Read More
iocl