Rachel Brosnahan soon to be back with 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Season 3

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The 'mad divorcee' is coming back soon with season three of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' which will air on December 6.

Makers also shared a teaser of the forthcoming season and it is as crazy as it can get. Rachel Brosnahan who is in the lead is seen taking a tour to Miami, playing slots in a casino, and even battling it out in court with her ex-husband.

The showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino first gave some insight into this season earlier in March.

"Her journey this year that we've set out for is, it's the first time she's setting out as a road comic, it's the first time she's getting paid for this, it's the first time she's going to have consistency, and she's dealing with audiences that aren't her people," Variety quoted her as saying.

"That is going to bring its own story twist to it, we're definitely going to some different places in Season 3," she added.

This comes almost after a year after the trailer of season 2 was unveiled by the makers.

The show won an Emmy in 2018 in the best comedy series category along with one for Brosnahan in the lead comedy actress category. The show has earned 20 nominations for this year's Emmys which is scheduled to take place on September 22. (ANI)

