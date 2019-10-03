Rachel Brosnahan's next to be horror anthology series '50 States of Fright'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Rachel Brosnahan has landed her next project! The Emmy winner is all set to star in a horror anthology series '50 States of Fright' at Quibi.

For the project, the 29-year old will be collaborating with 'Spider-Man' filmmaker Sam Raimi who will be co-writing with Ivan Raimi and directing the show, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones and Ron Livingston will each star in one of the episodes of the series.

The upcoming series will explore tales based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington.

This show is touted to take its viewers into the horrors that "lurk just beneath the surface of our country."

Brosnahan will be starring in the titled 'The Golden Arm' which will also star Fimmel and Marshall Jones.

It is slated to release next year in April.

Meanwhile, Brosnahan is currently awaiting the release of season 3 of the popular Amazon Prime show 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'. It will start airing on December 6.


