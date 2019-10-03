Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan's next to be horror anthology series '50 States of Fright'

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:01 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Rachel Brosnahan has landed her next project! The Emmy winner is all set to star in a horror anthology series '50 States of Fright' at Quibi.
For the project, the 29-year old will be collaborating with 'Spider-Man' filmmaker Sam Raimi who will be co-writing with Ivan Raimi and directing the show, reported Variety.
Meanwhile, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones and Ron Livingston will each star in one of the episodes of the series.
The upcoming series will explore tales based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington.
This show is touted to take its viewers into the horrors that "lurk just beneath the surface of our country."
Brosnahan will be starring in the titled 'The Golden Arm' which will also star Fimmel and Marshall Jones.
It is slated to release next year in April.
Meanwhile, Brosnahan is currently awaiting the release of season 3 of the popular Amazon Prime show 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'. It will start airing on December 6. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:01 IST

Jimmy Fallon prepares hilarious skit with Natalie Portman

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): American stand up comedian Jimmy Fallon knows how to make his guests comfortable and happy on the sets of his show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:35 IST

Here's how Robert Pattinson is feeling after being roped in for 'Batman'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Robert Pattison who shot to fame with 'Twilight' series recently bagged the role of Bruce Wayne in the new 'Batman' movies and he is still shocked to understand how he got it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST

Rami Malek recalls silly moment with Daniel Craig

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): American actor Rami Malek who is all set to star in the latest James Bond instalment 'No Time To Die' recalled a funny moment on the set with co-star Daniel Craig.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:21 IST

Meghan Trainor reveals husband Daryl Sabara's weird nickname and habits

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): While Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara are a cute couple, their nicknames are a little bizarre!

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:18 IST

Travis and I are on great terms: Kylie Jenner refutes reports of break

New Delhi (India), Oct 3 (ANI): Amid headlines of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott taking a break from their relationship, the former has finally broken her silence clarifying that they are on "great terms" with the focus right now on their daughter Stormi Webster.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:18 IST

Ex-employee sues Robert De Niro for seeking sexual advances

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Graham Chase Robinson has filed a USD 12 million lawsuit against Hollywood ace actor Robert De Niro accusing him of seeking sexual advances, treating her like his "office wife" among others.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:41 IST

Demi Lovato apologises for offending comments following her Israel trip

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato who faced a backlash over her political stance amid the country's ongoing conflict with Palestine, apologised for her remarks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:44 IST

Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix address controversy around...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): After garnering controversy over the latest release 'Joker' for spreading violence, lead star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips finally addressed the issue at the New York Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:27 IST

Tom Holland the man behind Sony-Disney reconciliation for 'Spider Man'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): After the simmering spat between Sony and Disney-Marvel over 'Spider-Man,' Tom Holland emerged to reconcile the two main studios in less than six weeks of the split.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:12 IST

Kylie Jenner seeks comfort from ex Tyga after split with Travis Scott

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner after parting ways with boyfriend Travis Scott is now seeking comfort from her ex, Tyga.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:34 IST

Mark Consuelos posts adorable message for wife Kelly Ripa on B'day

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): American actor Kelly Ripa's husband wished her wife is the most beautiful manner. Ripa turned 49 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:33 IST

Heidi Klum says marriage with Tom Kaulitz was beautiful

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): It's been almost two months that supermodel Heidi Klum walked down the aisle with German guitarist Tom Kaulitz and "it was so beautiful" according to the model.

Read More
iocl