Rachel Zoe falls as son returns to slopes after his ski accident

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): American fashion designer Rachel Zoe got hurt while skiing on Thursday (local time) as her son Skyler returned to the slopes following his recent fall from a chair lift.

The 52-year-old fashion designer captioned a post on her Instagram Story, "And here we go with mom super anxious but not showing it for Sky...he is so brave and back on the horse...or...mountain."



Zoe also shared a video of herself with Skyler, husband Roger Berman and younger son Kaius heading up the mountain on a chair lift as they vacationed in Aspen. In the video, they all wished fans a Merry Christmas Eve.

As reported by Page Siz, But things snowballed when Zoe got injured herself while keeping an extra-close eye on 9-year-old Sky.



"I did something i never do and fell hard while i was watching Sky instead of my strail sooo..." she wrote in her story, adding, "Now going in and in agony and...is this a sign?"

On Instagram, friends and fans expressed how happy they were that Sky was feeling better after the accident.

"Thank God everything worked out. Skyler is a true star!! I can't imagine how mommy and daddy dealt with it but I can only say that karma is on your side," Tommy Hilfiger commented on her post.

She responded to Hilfiger, writing that a "true angel watched over our brave little Sky!!"

On Monday (local time), Zoe revealed that Skyler had gone to the hospital after falling 40 feet from a ski lift.

"Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad scarred for life," she said, posting a photo of her son from the hospital bed. (ANI)

