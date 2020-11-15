Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over demise of Soumitra Chatterjee

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee.

Calling Chatterjee an 'actor par excellence', Gandhi paid condolences to the late actor's family, friends and fans.

"It's sad to hear of the demise of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Soumitra Chatterjee, an actor par excellence who the nation has revered over the years. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans," he tweeted.





Chatterjee, 85, passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted in Belle Vue Hospital, Kolkata on and was put in ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19. He was also tested negative later on.

Iconic Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Chatterjee was known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. (ANI)

