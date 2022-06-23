Rahul Ravindran, Chinmayi Sripada welcome twins, diss surrogacy rumours

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Telugu actor Rahul Ravindran and singer Chinmayi Sripada welcomed twins- a girl and a boy. The couple announced this news on social media and named their newborns as Driptah and Sharvas.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the pair shared adorable pictures of their children holding their hands.

Along with the post, they wrote, "Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever center of our Universe.@rahulr_23. Instagram has still shadow banned me. I cannot respond to DMs truly sorry. And thank you. DMs will be responded from @chinmayi.sripada.





Chinmayi also hit back at speculations on her pregnancy in an Instagram post.





She wrote, "I'm absolutely loving these people who are DMing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself."

Emphasising the need of privacy, she added, "I was and will always be extremely guarded about by personal life. My family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids won't be on our socials either for a long while."

She also shared her caesarean experience, "And if you need to know I actually "Sang" a bhajan during the caesarean as our twins entered the world."

"Get a grip of that love more on this later. But for now this is enough," she concluded.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor Rahul Ravindran got married in 2014.

Talking about Chinmayi's work front, she sang songs for Bollywood films like 'Chennai Express' and 'Guru' and in multiple languages. She is also a voice actor, television presenter and radio jockey and runs a translation firm.

On the other hand, Rahul Ravindran has appeared in Telugu films such as 'Andala Rakshasi', 'Ala Ela' and 'Tiger' and also acted in several Tamil films. (ANI)

