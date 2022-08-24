Rahul Vaidya says he's in deep shock after Sonali Phogat's untimely demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left singer Rahul Vaidya extremely saddened.

Hours after Sonali Phogat was brought dead to hospital in Goa on August 23, Rahul took to Twitter to express grief over her death.

He tweeted, "Sonali ji... galat baat! Itne jaldi kaun jaata hai ... Abhi to maine Haryana aana tha aapke ghar ... RIP shocked."

https://twitter.com/rahulvaidya23/status/1562001093357215746/photo/1

Rahul had met Sonali Phogat during his stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. Sonali entered the show as a wild card contestant and was eliminated after a few weeks.



He also shared a picture with Sonali. In the image, the two are seen sharing smiles.

Apart from Rahul, Sonali also found a friend in Ali during her stay at 'Bigg Boss'.

Like Rahul, Aly is also in deep shock ever since he learned about Sonali Phogat's death.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an emotional video featuring his moments spent with Sonali in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

"Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu...u msged me 2 days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much u loved my new song... and u asked me if I will do a same kind of song with u.. and I promised u I will.. but I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya... You will be missed.. may god rest your beautiful soul in peace," he wrote.

Sonali Phogat had developed some feelings for Aly Goni during her stint in 'Bigg Boss'. She even confessed to him her feelings despite knowing that he is in love with actor Jasmin Bhasin. Later, she was trolled for expressing feelings for a man younger than herself. Aly handled the situation quite well. He did not disrespect Sonali's feelings. In fact, during Sonali's elimination from the show, Aly had promised to go out on a date with her once he is out of the house.

Sonali reportedly suffered a heart attack. However, her family members claimed that her sister was physically fit and could not have had a heart attack. They have also demanded an investigation by authorities into the death. (ANI)

