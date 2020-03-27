Rajamouli unveils first look of Ram Charan's character from 'RRR'

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Days after releasing its motion poster, makers of film 'RRR' on Friday shared the first look of actor Ram Charan's character on the occasion of his birthday.

A sneak peek of Ram Charan's character in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus was unveiled through a short video and a still poster which portrays him as fierce as his personality.

In the video, Charan is seen practising battle moves, training with fire, gun and working out.

The movie, set in 1920s India, is a fictional tale of two freedom fighters-- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - portrayed by Ram Charan and NTR, respectively.

"If there is anyone who can describe my Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan in the best way, it can only be my Bheem @tarak9999.. Here it is... Introducing Ramaraju to you..." Rajamouli tweeted as he shared the video.

SS Rajamouli's film which also marks Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt's debut Telugu film is titled 'Rise Roar Revolt' in English.

The film will also see Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody starring in key roles alongside NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia, and Ajay.



Stevenson and Doody will be seen as the lead antagonist couple - Mr. Scott and Lady Scott. Meanwhile, Morris is set to essay the role of the leading lady - Jennifer.

The multi-starrer flick will release in 10 languages on January 8, 2021. (ANI)

