Rajasthan: Folk dancer Queen Harish killed in accident, CM condoles death

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): World famous Rajasthani dancer Queen Harish and three other folk artists died in a road accident on Sunday morning.

The accident took place near Jodhpur's Bilara.

According to media reports, the victims were on their way towards Ajmer from Jaisalmer in an SUV when the accident occurred.

A resident of Jaisalmer, Harish Kumar was popularly known as Queen Harish - a celebrated dancer.

During his lifetime, he performed various dance forms that have their roots in Rajasthan, including Ghoomar, Kalbelia, Chang, Bhawai, Chari.

He also featured in reality television show 'India's Got Talent' and many Bollywood films.

Condoling the death of the folk artists, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "The painful death of four persons including the celebrated artist Harish Kumar alias Queen Harish in a gruesome road accident in Jodhpur is extremely tragic. Dedicated to the folk art and culture of Rajasthan, Harish gave a new identity to Jaisalmer with his different dance style. His demise is a big loss in the folk art field." (ANI)



