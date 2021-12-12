Rajinikanth receives heartfelt birthday wish from son-in-law Dhanush

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], December 12 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth has turned 71 on Sunday.

Marking the special occasion, Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt wish for the former.

"Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much," Dhanush tweeted.





Dhanush got married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa in 2004. The two are doting parents to sons -- Yatra and Linga.

Rajinikanth's fans have also wished 'Thalaiva' on social media. They have flooded Twitter and Instagram with birthday wishes in the form of creative posters and videos. (ANI)

