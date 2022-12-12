Rajinikanth turns 72: Fans gather outside Thalaiva's Chennai home to celebrate superstar's birthday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): As superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older on Monday, fans gathered outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai to celebrate his birthday.

They distributed sweets but were a bit disappointed as their Thalaiva was not present because he was shooting in Hyderabad. Nevertheless, they still raised slogans and wished him a happy birthday.





One of the fans, Ananda Kannan, told ANI, "I work in a shop and I am here to wish him a happy birthday. We came to meet him and get his blessings but he is not in his home today. We live by his advice. We will be happy if he lives happily. We want him to be healthy and happy."

Rajinikanth's fans have also wished 'Thalaiva' on social media. They have flooded Twitter and Instagram with birthday wishes in the form of creative posters and videos.







One person wrote, "Wish you many many many more happy returns of the day, Happy Birthday #SuperStar #Rajini.. hope god will bless you with good health and mental peace, have a great day with your family and friends."



Another wrote, "Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever."



Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, the megastar is widely regarded as one of the most successful and popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. Known for his uniquely styled lines and idiosyncrasies in films, he has a huge fanbase across the country, especially in the South, where he enjoys a cult following.

The Government of India honored him with Padma Bhushan in 2000, Padma Vibhushan in 2016, India's third and second highest civilian honors, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema. (ANI)

