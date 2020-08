Rajinikanth wishes singer SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery, shares video message

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday wished a speedy recovery to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam after the latter was tested positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms.

The 69-year-old star posted a video message on Twitter and shared his good wishes for the musician. In the clip, the 'Robot' actor said, "SP Balasubramaniam have sung in most Indian languages for more than 50 years. He has been infected with corona. I am happy that he is out of danger now."



Rajinikanth concluded the message by saying, "I pray to god and wish for his speedy recovery."

Along with the message posted on the micro-blogging site, the '2.0' star noted, "Get well soon dear Balu sir."

Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said on August 15.

Earlier MGM Healthcare had issued a statement saying that the musician is stable and is being closely monitored by doctors for clinical parameters.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. (ANI)