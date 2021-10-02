Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush to direct film for producers SubasKaran, Mahaveer Jain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): South superstar Ranjnikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush is all set to direct a film for producers SubasKaran and Mahaveer Jain under Lyca Productions.

Talking on the occasion of the new project's announcement, Aishwaryaa said, "I'm so excited to direct this film and with Lyca backing this project, our collective endeavour will be to bring a much needed, family entertainer for our Pan India audiences."



Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with Dhanush starrer '3' and later directed the highly acclaimed 'Vai Raja Vai'.

Aashish Singh, CEO of Lyca Productions, spoke about this collaboration with Aishwaryaa and said, "We are thrilled to have Aishwaryaa on board to direct our first Telugu production. We are confident that this film will captivate and entertain audiences across the country."

This upcoming family entertainer will be presented by Lyca Productions, who have previously bankrolled Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' and will soon be making their Bollywood debut with Akshay's 'Ram Setu', along with the Aanand L Rai directorial 'Good Luck Jerry' starring Jahnvi Kapoor. (ANI)

