Rajinikanth's first look from 'Annaatthe' is out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Friday started on a great note for Rajinikanth's fans as the superstar's first look from his film 'Annaatthe' was unveiled today.

In the poster, Rajinikanth can be seen sporting a traditional vesti and shirt.





Sun Pictures, the production banner bankrolling the movie, shared the poster with fans on social media.

Rajinikanth's stylish look has impressed netizens.

"Thalaivaa first look is awesome! All the best to everyone," a fan tweeted.

"You look so good. Can't wait to watch this film," another user wrote on Twitter.

Helmed by Siva, 'Annaatthe' also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj. The movie, which is now scheduled to release on November 4, was postponed several times due to the production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

