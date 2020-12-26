Rajinikanth 'progressing well', blood pressure still on 'higher' side

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure, is known to be "progressing well" and is under "better control", according to the hospital's official statement on Saturday.

"Rajnikanth who was admitted in the hospital yesterday is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday," said Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital in an official statement.

The 'Sivaji' actor's investigations have not revealed anything "alarming" so far and is scheduled for a further set of investigations on Saturday, reports of which will be available by this evening, as per the statement.

His medications are being closely observed and he has been advised complete rest.

"His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will be continuing to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him," the statement read.

It further said that a decision over his discharge will be made by this evening. "Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken by the evening."

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after some crew members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While the superstar tested negative, a couple of people from the sets of the film had tested positive for Covid-19, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

Rajinikanth is also expected to launch a political party in January 2021. Actor-turned-politician's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections. (ANI)