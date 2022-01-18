Rajinikanth's younger daughter reacts to Dhanush, Aishwaryaa divorce

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Soon after South superstar Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of togetherness, Soundarya Rajinikanth dropped a new profile picture of her elder sister and herself with their dad Rajnikanth.

Soundarya, the younger daughter of superstar Rajinikanth changed her Twitter display picture to a throwback childhood picture of herself with her father and Aishwaryaa.

The adorable picture shows Soundarya and Aishwaryaa in a tight hug with their father.





This comes a few hours after the 'Atrangi Re' actor announced that he had ended his 18 years of marriage with Aishwaryaa.

Dhanush, on Monday night, requested people to respect his and Aishwaryaa's privacy during these difficult times.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," he posted in an official statement on Twitter.

Aishwaryaa reposted the statement on her Instagram handle with the caption, "No caption needed...only your understanding n your love necessary!"

For the unversed, Aishwaryaa, the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth tied the knot with Dhanush in 2004. The couple share two sons named Yatra and Linga. (ANI)

