Raju Srivastava continues to be in critical condition, showing no improvement

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi, has been showing no improvement and continues to be in critical condition.

According to a source, Raju Srivastava is still unconscious and showing very little signs of improvement.

The comedian had been admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this his trainer took him to the hospital.



Reportedly, the 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's family issued a statement about his health, they asked everyone to pray for his health and not believe in rumours, "Raju Srivastava Ji's health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him," tweeted Raju Srivastava's family.

At the time of the heart attack, Raju Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.

Speaking about the comedian's career, he is best known for featuring in several films, including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'. Raju Srivastava has also appeared in the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

He came into the limelight for his great comic timing after performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. (ANI)

